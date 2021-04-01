Family seeking justice 3 years after 37-year-old father shot, killed in Detroit

DETROIT – The family of a 37-year-old man is seeking answers three years after he was shot and killed on Detroit’s southwest side.

The incident happened on March 31, 2018, in the area of Michigan Avenue and Lawndale Street.

According to Crime Stoppers of Michigan, Gary Williams received a call from an unknown person about attending a birthday party for a mutual friend. Family said Williams left the party at about 2 a.m., and after getting into his vehicle, a black SUV pulled up with someone firing shots, killing the father of four.

Crime Stoppers said Williams was a Michigan native and resided in Arizona for six years prior to his death. He attended Northern High School in Highland Park and started a record label in 2012 called M.T.B. Entertainment.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information can submit anonymous tips by calling 800-Speak Up or visiting this is an www.1800speakup.org.

Ad

MORE: Detroit crime news