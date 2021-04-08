Metro Detroit homeowner speaks on catching inspector on camera touching himself with Elmo doll

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Clarkston man is facing charges after a homeowner said she caught him on camera inappropriately touching himself with an Elmo doll, according to police.

The incident happened on March 12 at the home in Oxford Township. The family was having their home inspected by Kevin Wayne VanLuven before its sale, police said.

It was captured when VanLuven goes into a 2-year-old boy’s room and picks up the doll.

He later told police he moved it to inspect an outlet. However, when he was informed that there was a nursery cam, police said he confessed to and apologized for what happened.

“Nobody in the right mind does things like that,” said homeowner Jaida Dodson

Dodson had been alerted by a motion sensor and was watching it live on her phone.

“I just went blank. My husband was staring at me from across the room and was like what’s wrong and asked me repeatedly and I couldn’t even articulate what I was seeing,” Dodson said.

The couple called police and raced back home where Oakland County deputies confronted VanLuven. The investigation ended with his arrest and arraignment on Wednesday.

“You don’t think anything can surprise you and yet the disgusting ability of some people still manages to surprise me on this” said Sheriff Mike Bouchard.

The Dodsons are relieved the incident is behind them, but they couldn’t help but wonder ‘What if?’

“What if he had an STD and our son played with that or anything? What if we didn’t know? We have a toddler and a newborn baby too,” Dodson said. “There’s nothing more worse than when somebody comes to your home and you trust them to do a job and they go as hard as to do something like that in your child’s bedroom.”