Morning Briefing April 10, 2021: Michigan hospitals overwhelmed amid COVID surge, governor and state health department ask for 2-week pause of youth sports, indoor dining, in-person learning

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the state health department are asking residents to follow certain voluntary COVID-19 restrictions, such as avoiding indoor dining, suspending sports and returning to remote learning.

Nearly 18 percent of all COVID tests are coming back positive, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

With such high new daily cases more people are expected to be hospitalized in a few weeks which is leading to some Michiganders canceling elective surgeries.

“We are on track to potentially see a surge in cases that is even greater than the one we saw in the fall,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Residents were evacuated from their townhomes Friday after a vehicle crashed into a building causing a fire in Highland Park. The incident happened is the area of Manchester Parkway and Second Avenue.

A man was driving a van through the parking lot when he accelerated and ran into building, according to witnesses.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 731,131 as of Friday, including 16,426 deaths, state officials report.

Friday’s update includes a total of 7,834 new cases and 26 additional deaths.

Testing has been steady around 35,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate above 16% as of Thursday, the highest we’ve ever recorded. The state has reported an up-tick in hospitalizations over the last several weeks, now at its highest point since mid-December.

Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 6,429 on Thursday -- the highest since December. The 7-day death average was 39 on Thursday, slightly higher than the last two weeks. The state’s fatality rate is 2.3%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 129,800 on Wednesday. More than 577,000 have recovered in Michigan.

Michigan has reported more than 5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Wednesday, with 38% of residents having received at least one dose.

Here’s a look at more of the data:

