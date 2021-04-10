Local News

Video: Police pull 74-year-old woman out of burning house in Royal Oak

The woman’s 81-year-old husband managed to get out of the house

Jason Colthorp
Jason Colthorp

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – New video shows the moment Royal Oak police pulled a 74-year-old woman from a burning home.

When police officers arrived at about 9 p.m. on Wednesday, flames were shooting from the bottom of the house -- presumably from a fire that started in the crawl space.

The 81-year-old homeowner managed to get out but his 74-year-old wife was still inside. One officer tried the front door but could not get in. He then hustles to the side of the house.

The officer kicks in the door but didn’t realize that the woman had collapsed behind it. Battling smoke, they pulled the woman out of the house and to the grass. They administered aid until an ambulance arrived.

The woman was taken to a hospital and is in serious, but stable, condition.

