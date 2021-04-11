Shots fired at Detroit Fire Department truck by unknown vehicle

According to police, the shooting happened on Saturday at around 9:41 p.m. in the area after the DFD received a call for service.

DETROIT – A Detroit Fire Department truck was shot at Saturday night in the area of Dexter Avenue and Oakman Boulevard with five bullet shell casings recovered from the scene, police say.

According to police, the shooting happened on Saturday at around 9:41 p.m. in the area after the DFD received a call for service.

When crews were preparing to leave the station a dark colored Chevy Sedan, possibly a Cobalt or Cruze was blocking the DFD truck’s path from leaving. The truck had on its overhead lights and sirens while it was trying to leave.

Once the truck’s emergency air horn was used the vehicle moved out of its way.

While the truck drove off someone in the vehicle fired shots at it. No one was injured during the incident.

Police describe the driver of the vehicle as a Black man with an Afro who was last seen wearing an orange shirt or jersey.

The passenger in the vehicle is described as a Black woman with a light complexion who was last seen wearing a turquoise top.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-1040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

