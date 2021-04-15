Detroit police seek 15-year-old boy last seen April 6

DETROIT – Police are looking for Tylend Taylor, a 15-year-old who has been missing since April 6.

According to authorities, he was last seen by his grandmother at her house on Drexel Street, between Linville Avenue and Herm Street.

Police said his grandmother saw him sleeping and when she woke up, he was no longer home.

Tylend Taylor Details Age 15 years old Height 6 feet, 3 inches Weight About 225 pounds Clothing Last seen wearing a white shirt, blue shorts and tan gym shoes

Anyone who has seen Tylend Taylor or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5540 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

