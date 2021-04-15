Local News

Detroit police seek 15-year-old boy last seen April 6

Family says it is the first time Tylend Taylor has gone missing

Dane Kelly
, Web Producer

Tags: 
Missing In Michigan
,
Detroit
,
Wayne County
,
News
,
Metro Detroit
,
News in Metro Detroit
,
Search
,
Police
,
Local
,
Local News
,
Missing Teen
,
Missing Boy
,
Missing Teenager
,
Tylend Taylor
,
Drexel Street
,
Linville Avenue
,
Herm Street
,
Dickerson Avenue
Tylend Taylor (WDIV)

DETROIT – Police are looking for Tylend Taylor, a 15-year-old who has been missing since April 6.

According to authorities, he was last seen by his grandmother at her house on Drexel Street, between Linville Avenue and Herm Street.

Police said his grandmother saw him sleeping and when she woke up, he was no longer home.

Tylend TaylorDetails
Age15 years old
Height6 feet, 3 inches
WeightAbout 225 pounds
ClothingLast seen wearing a white shirt, blue shorts and tan gym shoes

Anyone who has seen Tylend Taylor or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5540 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

