Dashcam video sheds new light on arrest of Michigan Rep. Jewell Jones

DETROIT – On Monday, Local 4 News got a fresh look at police dashcam video featuring the arrest of Michigan State Representative, Jewell Jones.

Footage shows what happened moments after Jones crashed his car into a ditch allegedly while under the influence of alcohol.

“Just let me get up. I’m a state rep. I’m going to give it to you,” Jones was heard saying in the video.

Two officers wrestled with Jones, taking him down to the ground. It was an exchange that would result in Jones being charged with resisting arrest. It’s said that police had to use pepper spray and a taser to get the representative under control. That’s when officers insist Jones said, “It’s not going to be good for you, I’ll run y’all budget bro.”

Allegedly, a loaded handgun was found in a cup holder and the young politician along with his female passenger had their pants down when the crash happened. Footage was provided showing the 26-year-old representative in the back seat of the patrol car.

“Tell Joe who you have,” said the representative.

In the video, Jones could be heard instructing officers to call Joe, likely the name of Col. Joseph Gasper, the head of Michigan State Police.