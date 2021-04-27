Police investigate shootout sparked by road rage in Livonia

LIVONIA, Mich. – Police are investigating a shootout in Livonia believed to have been sparked by road rage.

The incident happened Monday on Haggerty Road near Seven Mile Road and involved two vehicles. The investigation expanded outside of the AMC Livonia 20 and J. Alexander’s restaurant.

Police said the vehicles left the area before officers arrived.

No injuries have been reported, but police are checking for any victims.

Anyone who was in the area is asked to contact Livonia police.

