Man critically injured in Detroit pedestrian hit-and-run crash

DETROIT – A man was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash that happened Saturday around 8:56 p.m. in the area of Gratiot Avenue and Mapleridge Street.

Police suspect the vehicle that hit the victim when he was crossing over Gratiot might be a gray Cadillac.

In a separate incident, a 28-year-old man died and a 19-year-old woman was critically injured in a pedestrian crash that happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the area of West Seven Mile and Sunderland roads, Detroit police say.

According to police, the two were crossing the street when they were hit by an unknown vehicle.

Anyone with information about either hit-and-run crash is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Fatal Squad Unit at 313-596-2260.

