23-year-old man seriously injured in Clinton Township motorcycle crash

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 23-year-old man was seriously injured overnight in a Clinton Township motorcycle crash, police said.
A resident entered the Clinton Township police station around 4:30 a.m. Thursday (May 6) and said a motorcycle had crashed on Groesbeck Highway near Harrington Street, officials said.
Officers said they went to the location and found the motorcyclist suffering from serious injuries.
He was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, according to authorities.
No additional information about the crash has been revealed. Police continue to investigate.