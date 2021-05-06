23-year-old man seriously injured in Clinton Township motorcycle crash

The scene of a May 6, 2021, motorcycle crash in Clinton Township.

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 23-year-old man was seriously injured overnight in a Clinton Township motorcycle crash, police said.

A resident entered the Clinton Township police station around 4:30 a.m. Thursday (May 6) and said a motorcycle had crashed on Groesbeck Highway near Harrington Street, officials said.

Officers said they went to the location and found the motorcyclist suffering from serious injuries.

He was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, according to authorities.

No additional information about the crash has been revealed. Police continue to investigate.