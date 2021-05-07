New Detroit police officer shares why he joined the force

'We want to be part of the change': New Detroit police graduate shares reasons for joining the force

DETROIT – A police officer who just graduated from the academy shared why he joined the force.

“It feels good. The academy was rigorous, but it feels good to be taking the next step,” probationary Detroit police officer Kyle Durant said.

Durant is one of the newest officers. He’s a former Marine and said he got out of the military to start a new chapter and for him, that’s becoming a police officer.

“Being a police officer isn’t popular right now. In my opinion you want to put the best people out there,” Durant said.

Durant said he knows there are some issues with policing right now. He said his reason for joining is simple.

“If you want to see a change, you got to be part of it. You can’t just criticize the system and never try to fix it. If not me, then who? In my opinion, policing is the most important civil service. We obviously need police officers,” Durant said.

Durant said he chose to join the Detroit Police Department because of their relationship with the community.

“You have to understand the community policing in order to be effective and actually show them that you’re here to help them,” Durant said.

That’s what Durant plans on doing. He said he lives by a simple and effective rule: “Treat others how you want to be treated.”

