Police: 31-year-old man injured in stabbing in Detroit

28-year-old man in custody

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image. (KPRC/File)

DETROIT – Police said a 31-year-old man is in critical condition after he was stabbed Friday night in Detroit.

Detroit police said the incident happened at about 11:40 p.m., May 14, in the area of Park and Woodard avenues. A 28-year-old man was taken into custody.

The knife was also recovered, according to authorities.

Police said the circumstance of the stabbing is being investigated.

Anyone with information asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s Third Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-1340.

