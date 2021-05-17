Partly Cloudy icon
Police seek 17-year-old girl who left Howell area home voluntarily

Teen was in close contact with friends before going missing

Natasha Dado
, Web Producer

Minushka Ostrowski
Minushka Ostrowski (Livingston County Sheriff's Office)

DETROIT – The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 17-year-old named Minushka Ostrowski who left her Howell area home voluntarily.

LCSO announced the teen was missing through a press release issued on Monday, May 17.

According to the LCSO, the teen had been in close contact with her friends and then stopped speaking to them.

Photos show the teen has blue highlights in her black hair.

She might have bleached her hair leaving the highlights to appear to be green, the LCSO added.

Ostrowski was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and black leggings.

Anyone with information is asked to call 517-546-9111 or 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

