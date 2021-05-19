Detroit police seek missing 66-year-old woman

DETROIT – Police are searching for a missing 66-year-old woman named Debra Moore who was last seen around 2:50 p.m. Tuesday, May 18 in the 17100 block of Prevost in Detroit.

She went missing at the adult foster care home in the area. Police say she went missing after having arrived at the adult foster care home as a new resident.

Moore had a brief conversation with staff and then left the adult foster care home on foot and never returned.

She is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

Moore was last seen wearing a gray and brown dress with a tan jacket and black headscarf. She reportedly has mental health issues.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

