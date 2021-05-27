Police believe speed, reckless driving may be cause behind fatal Dearborn crash

DEARBORN, Mich. – A fatal car crash in Dearborn early Thursday morning killed two women and left a third in critical condition.

Dearborn police chief Ron Haddad said they believe speed was a major factor in the collision.

“When I saw it, I said ‘There’s no way on earth somebody would walk out alive,’” said Afaf Ahmad. “There’s no way on earth.”

Ahmad is one of the few people who saw the collision close up and knows how bad it was.

“My condolences to the family because this is hurtful,” Ahmad said. “You can rebuild a building, you can fix that damage, but a human being? You cannot bring them back.”

The crash happened just before 1 a.m. on Schaefer Road, just north of Michigan Avenue. Police said three women were inside a van that crashed into a building, rolled over and struck a tree.

A video posted to the Facebook page of Dearborn media company What’s Up Media Network showed the vehicle crashing into their studio, although no one was inside the studio when the crash occurred.

Haddad said speed is definitely one factor behind the collision, but investigators will look at everything.

“They’ll go over the car with a fine tooth comb,” Haddad said. “We’ll try to more accurately determine what has occurred. Reckless driving was part of this.”

Police said they are working on notifying the next of kin before they release the names of the those in the crash.

