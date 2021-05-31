Clear icon
53-year-old man shot during armed robbery on Detroit’s west side

Victim is in critical condition

Dane Kelly
, Web Producer

Detroit police crime scene
Detroit police crime scene ((WDIV))

DETROIT – Police are investigating an armed robbery and shooting that happened Saturday evening on Detroit’s west side.

According to authorities, at about 6 p.m., two suspects exited a vehicle near the intersection of Ferguson Street and McNichols Road, approached the 53-year-old victim and attempted to rob him. Police said the two suspects fired shots, striking the man, who was taken to a hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5840.

