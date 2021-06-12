Romeo native, ‘The Voice’ finalist sings national anthem on Belle Isle

DETROIT – As drivers from all over the world came to Detroit, there was a special hometown connection to the Detroit Grand Prix.

While many race fans are Made their way back to Belle Isle for the first time since 2019, former “The Voice” finalist Rachel Mac made her first appearance to the race. While she’s performed many different songs before, Saturday’s was a first as she sang The Star-Spangled Banner.

It wasn’t her only first, as she said she’s never been to a race track before. Mac handled the national anthem and her first trip the the racetrack like a pro. She said it’s all thanks to her coach from “The Voice,” Nick Jonas.

Mac said she has a booked schedule for the next couple of months. She plans to finish her high school career remotely and focus on writing music and performing.

