Local News

Detroit police: Woman shot, injured man who was entering home through window

Circumstances of shooting under investigation

Kayla Clarke
, Web Producer

DETROIT – Police are investigating after a 26-year-old woman shot and injured a 25-year-old man who was entering a home through a window, Detroit police said.

The incident happened in the 20000 block of Asbury Park in Detroit on Sunday (June 13) at 4:30 a.m. The 25-year-old man was privately transported to a hospital and was listed in critical condition.

Police are still investigating the circumstances that led to the shooting.

Anyone with information should contact The Detroit Police Department 8th Precinct Detective Unit at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

