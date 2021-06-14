29-year-old man struck by gunfire following 3-vehicle crash he wasn’t involved in

DETROIT – Police are investigating after shots were fired following a 3-vehicle crash.

Three vehicles were involved in a crash on Sunday (June 13) at 2:30 p.m. in the area of 7 Mile Road and Strasburg Street. There were no injuries reported due to the crash, but police said multiple gunshots were fired after the crash.

A 29-year-old man who police said was not involved in the crash was struck by the gunfire and privately conveyed to a hospital where he is listed as in stable condition.

The vehicles involved in the crash were a black 2019 Ford Escape, tan 2008 GMC Yukon and a red 2005 Chevrolet Colorado. The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s 9th Precinct Detective Unit at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

