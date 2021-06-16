Highland Park community leader seeks justice after 23-year-old son was shot, killed

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – A woman is seeking justice after her 23-year-old son was shot and killed in Highland Park.

Chinyelu Humphrey was on security watch on Jan. 26 at Avalon Village when he was approached by an unknown person. The suspect shot Humphrey in his vehicle. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Humphrey’s mother, who is a community leader in Highland Park, was across the street when the shooting happened.

“I want the killers to know that I saw you ... I saw you run away after you shot my son five times,” said Shamayim Harris. “You have traumatized our family, the community, his friends.”

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest. Tips can be submitted by calling 800-Speak Up.

