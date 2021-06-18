Police: Wrong-way driver, likely drunk, crashes into deputy’s car in Pontiac

PONTIAC, Mich. – A man was hospitalized with serious injuries after reportedly disregarding a red light and crashing into a deputy’s vehicle in Pontiac early Friday morning.

Officials say the driver of a Ford Crown Victoria, identified as a 36-year-old Pontiac man, was traveling eastbound in the westbound lane of Michigan Avenue at around 12:03 a.m. when he ran a red light and crashed into an Oakland County Sheriff’s Office patrol car. The deputy in the patrol vehicle, a 2014 Chevrolet Impala, was reportedly traveling northbound on Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard.

Drivers of both vehicles were taken to two different hospitals following the crash, police said. The Pontiac man is being treated for serious injuries. Officials say the deputy is in stable condition.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office says neither driver was wearing a seatbelt when the crash occurred.

Officials have obtained a search warrant for a blood sample from the Pontiac man, as they believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

No further details have been provided at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

