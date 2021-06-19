Arrest made in connection with shooting of 13-year-old in Inkster

Police said the teen was shot in the chest. The victim was rushed to the hospital after the shooting.

DETROIT – An arrest has been made in connection with the shooting of a 13-year-old boy that happened in Inkster on Friday, police announced Saturday.

The shooting took place in the area of Brentwood Street and Mount Vernon Drive.

Police said the teen was shot in the chest. The victim was rushed to the hospital after the shooting.

According to police, the boy made it through surgery. He is currently in critical condition.

The case is expected to be investigated further and reviewed by prosecutors.

Michigan State Police assisted the Inkster Police Department in the investigation.

