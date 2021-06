INKSTER, Mich. – A 15-year-old has been taken to a hospital after he was shot Friday in Inkster.

The shooting happened in the area of Brentwood and Mt Vernon Drive. Police said the teen was shot in the chest.

The teen’s current condition as well as the description of the suspect are unknown.

Michigan State Police is assisting the Inkster Police Department in the investigation.

Stay with Local 4/ClickOnDetroit as more information becomes available.