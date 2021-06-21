Father, 11-year-old son injured in triple-shooting on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – A third child has been shot in Detroit in just as many days. The most recent is an 11-year-old boy who was shot Sunday.

Read: Detroit police seek gunman who shot 11-year-old in the chest, injured boy’s father and third victim

The shooting happened at about 8 a.m. on St. Marys Street, near Plymouth Road.

Police found dozens of shell casings at the scene. Inside a bullet riddled SUV, an 11-year-old boy was shot in the chest and his father was shot in the leg.

“Right now, people should be celebrating Father’s Day and what we have is a father and his child in the hospital,” said Detroit police commander Arnold Williams.

Ad

Police said three or four people were inside the SUV when a Chrysler 300 slowly drove by.

“It looks like they identified the truck, then they drove a car length past and a passenger came out and fired multiple shots,” Williams said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

It was the third child shot in Detroit in 72 hours.

A vigil was held Saturday night for 2-year-old Brison Christian, who was shot and killed on I-75, near McNichols Road. His uncle is a Detroit police officer.

“I’ve seen plenty of deaths in my career, but this one right here took my heart,” said DPD Officer Christian.

Brison’s older brother was also shot, but he is expected to be OK.

The day after the shooting, Michigan State Police made several arrests and now DPD is investigating another senseless act of gun violence where a child was hurt.

Ad

“We cannot have another child shot in the city,” Williams said. “We can’t afford another child shot in the city.”

Read more: Detroit crime news