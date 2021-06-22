12-year-old boy killed in Detroit amid recent surge in gun violence, police say

DETROIT – A 12-year-old boy was killed in Detroit on Rochelle Street Tuesday afternoon, police say.

According to police, the incident happened while three young boys were in a house with a gun. At some point the weapon discharged hitting and killing the boy.

It is not clear who had their hand on the gun when it went off. Also, it is uncertain whether there was any adult supervision in the home.

Police are interviewing the other two children. The firearm was obviously not locked up in a safe place.

The news comes after a 11-year-old boy was shot in the chest over the weekend during a separate shooting.

In another case involving gun violence two men were charged Tuesday in connection with the shooting death of a 2-year-old.

On Tuesday, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and Interim Detroit Police Chief James White held a press conference to address gun violence in the city.

