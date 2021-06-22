Detroit men charged in shooting death of 2-year-old boy, non-fatal shooting of 9-year-old

DETROIT – Two Detroit men, Darius Evonte Lanier, 19, and Eugene Meredith Hubbard, 21, have been charged in connection with the shooting death of 2-year-old Brison Christian and the non-fatal shooting of his 9-year-old brother BJ.

Both of the victims are from Dearborn.

The suspects are scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon in the 36th District Court.

Both suspects have been charged with one count of first-degree murder, three counts of assault with intent to murder, one count of discharge from a vehicle causing death, one count of discharge from a vehicle causing injury, two counts of discharge from a vehicle and eight counts of felony firearm.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, on June 17 at around 9:39 p.m. the children and their mother were being driven from BJ’s basketball practice on I-75 and McNichols in Detroit by their father Brian Christian.

The father heard gunshots and his car would not function normally. Once the couple pulled over they realized their two sons were shot. Their vehicle had been shot at multiple times.

The 2-year-old was shot in the head and his older brother was shot in the left arm. While the toddler died the older sibling survived.

The suspects mistakenly targeted the couple’s black truck based on its color and the manufacturer. The family members were innocent victims, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Additional details are not being released as the case continues to be investigated.

‘”The Christian family were completely innocent victims. This was a family returning from a child sports activity that were mistaken for others because of their truck. Two year old Brison is dead and his 9-year-old brother barely escaped serious injury,” said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy.” A child is dead because adults decided that they were judge, jury, and executioner. They will get a fair trial, but Brison doesn’t get to have a life.”

