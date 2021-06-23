Family seeking justice 2 months after man stabbed, killed at Detroit bus stop

DETROIT – A family is seeking answers two months after a 32-year-old man was killed in Detroit.

Aaron Gayton was stabbed at about 2:30 a.m., April 15, at a bus stop at Eight Mile Road and John R Street. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

Gayton’s family is asking for anyone with information to come forward.

“We just need justice for him because this is not right when people are just minding their own business and trying to get home, and you just take him away from us,” said his mother, Remonia Gayton.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

