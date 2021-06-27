Assessment teams visiting Dearborn neighborhoods to gather information on flood damage

DEARBORN, Mich. – Teams of city employees are walking door-to-door in east and southeast Dearborn Sunday to get an initial assessment of how many homes experienced flooding damage.

The teams will be asking very brief questions as part of the process and not go inside homes.

This preliminary data will be used when the city initially applies for Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance, and is not meant to be a comprehensive evaluation of damage, or a claims process for individual home owners.

Read: Dearborn officials hold press conference regarding devastating floods

It is an important step to getting more resources for the community.

The city continues to help residents impacted by power outages. It is offering free dry ice at the Ford Community and Performing Arts Center at 15801 Michigan Avenue in Dearborn. The dry ice will be available until 5 p.m. Sunday at the theater loading dock.

Ad

You can drive up and bring a cooler for safe transport of the dry ice.

Residents who might still need emergency shelter or a cooling center can also visit the location.

No one needed the service on Saturday. If that is the case again the shelter will close at 5 p.m. Sunday.

Those impacted by the flooding who are not visited by a preliminary assessment team Sunday are reminded that they can report their situation by calling 313-943-3030 or filling out this form on the city’s website.

Due to the severe flooding, city parks adjacent to the river and all pools are closed. All city-operated activities have been canceled including the Motor City Brass Band performance scheduled for Sunday.

Read more: