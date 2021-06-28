Morning Briefing June 28, 2021: Road construction heats up in Michigan this summer, see photos of major flooding across Metro Detroit

As Michigan reopens and you head back to work, you’ll likely notice new construction projects underway.

“Metro Detroit is the oldest part of the state -- we’ve got the oldest freeways in the state,” said Diane Cross, spokesperson for the Michigan Department of Transportation.

Because of the region’s old roads, many of the projects this summer are focused on completely rebuilding the roads. The massive undertaking has an upside, though: The complete rebuilds should last for decades.

Storms caused intense flooding across Metro Detroit, flooding neighborhoods, roadways, businesses and more over the weekend.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, I-94 is expected to remain closed through Monday morning rush hour due to flooding between Greenfield Road and I-75.

The National Weather Service confirmed Sunday that a tornado touched down in Michigan’s northern Huron County on Saturday night.

The tornado impacted parts of Port Austin and produced up to EF-2 damage.

Detroit received 1.98 inches of rain on Friday and 0.39 inches of rain Saturday.

The two-day total of 2.37 inches was no where near any top 20 list of rainfall within 48 hours in Motown (not even in the top 50). However, it did help June 2021 become one of the wettest Junes on record.

Orlando Whitfield, the suspected gunman in in two fatal Metro Detroit shootings, was found dead Sunday morning.

Whitfield was a person of interest in the deaths of Deandre Fizer III, 31, and his fiancée, Tonia Carter, 27. They were found fatally shot on June 21, 2021 inside a home on Northlawn Street in Detroit. Police said a 6-month-old baby was in the home unharmed.

Whitfield was also awaiting trial for a 2018 armed robbery and fatal shooting in Ypsilanti.

Overnight storms caused flooding across Metro Detroit. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a State of Emergency due to the impact of the flooding Saturday.

The impact of the storm was devastating. Hundreds of vehicles were submerged and many homes were flooded. Detroit city officials are working to get its pumping stations up and running, but city leaders need to hear directly from residents if they need help.

Metro Detroit weather forecast for June 28, 2021 -- 7 a.m. Update

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 893,949 as of Friday, including 19,707 deaths, state officials report.

Friday’s update includes a total of 40 new cases and 15 additional deaths. This is the fewest number of cases announced for a single day in Michigan since March 17, 2020, when there were 11 new cases.

On Thursday, the state announced a total of 893,909 cases and 19,692 deaths. The state no longer provides coronavirus data updates on the weekends; the next update is expected Monday afternoon.

Testing has been steady around 20,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate at 1.16% as of Friday, the lowest on record. Hospitalizations have declined over the last several weeks.

The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 112 on Friday. The 7-day death average was 14 on Friday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.2%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 14,500 on Friday.

Michigan has reported more than 8.9 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Friday, with 61.4% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 53.3% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

Here’s a look at more of the data: