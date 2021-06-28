Dearborn residents volunteer to assist those impacted by floods, demand accountability

DEARBORN, Mich. – People in Dearborn are really getting an up close and personal look at the damage inside their homes that Mother Nature caused this weekend.

Other than the highways and roads covered with water, many saw the water leak into their basements. Many basements turned into swimming pools.

At first glance, it may look like the day before trash pickup in this Dearborn neighborhood, but that’s far from the case. The stuff on the side of the street are people’s belongings from inside their homes that were destroyed from the heavy floods.

“We watched sitting in the summer room, watching the water levels go up every minute,” said Sam Khansa.

Khansa invited us into his home to see the damage the water left behind first hand.

“It came up almost six feet, six and half,” Khansa said.

His electronics, food, furniture and family photos were all destroyed.

“Depressed, to be honest,” said Khansa.

Volunteers helped him clean out the basement.

“We’re coming together as a community to help those that need help. I mean, there are a lot of people, a lot of citizens that don’t have that focus or that group of people that can help them, take out that stuff from their basement,” said Kamal Alsawafy.

State Rep. Abdullah Hammoud is one of the many helping his community, but in reality, he wants answers.

“Next is accountability. At this point, we have to understand from the city, why this happened? For the residents particularly here in this zip code,” said Michigan 15th District State Rep. Abdullah Hammoud.

That’s what many across our area are wondering, from people in the Jefferson Chalmers Area in Detroit, Southwest Detroit, to those stuck on I-94 who were forced to leave their vehicles behind.

How did this happen?

“I don’t have that answer right now, but I promise you there are many of us who will be calling in for an inquiry,” said State Rep. Hammoud.

