Video captures Clinton Township police rescuing 82-year-old woman trapped in submerged vehicle

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – An 82-year-old woman is thanking officers for rescuing her when she became trapped underwater while behind the wheel.

Joy Alexander was driving near Millar Road in Clinton Township when her car was swept away in the massive flooding.

“The water was over my head. At that time, I was swallowing water,” Alexander said.

Alexander said she’s lucky to be alive after Clinton Township officers made a courageous rescue over the weekend.

“Before I saw it, there was a giant puddle of water. I couldn’t stop, I tried. I went into the water, then it picked the car up and turned it into a boat,” she said.

It all happened 8 a.m. Saturday when Alexander was stranded in her Toyota RAV4 on Millar Road. Her car was almost completely underwater and steadily sinking.

Police got there as she began to pray.

“My mom is in heaven and I just said, ‘Polly, watch for me,’” she said.

Three officers took off their gear, jumped in the water and carried Alexander to safety. The split second decision would be one that saved her life.

“She was within inches of drowning underwater,” said Capt. Matt Gerling with the Clinton Township Police Department.

Gerling said even though springing to action is part of what they’ve been sworn to do, they couldn’t stand by while an 82-year-old woman was in distress.

“They were proud to do it. They serve our community very well. These are very brave police officers and we couldn’t be more proud of them,” Gerling said.

“I’m so grateful for the police department. They have not left my prayers,” Alexander said.

Drivers are urged not to drive over standing water that may be covering roadways. Cars can be swept away with as little as 6 inches of water on the ground.

