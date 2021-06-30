Morning Briefing June 29, 2021: Man arrested in Warren hit-and-run that killed 5-year-old boy, what to know about Michigan’s fireworks laws

A crime scene at the edge of Warren and Center Line where a 5-year-old child was fatally struck in a hit-and-run incident on June 29, 2021

A 22-year-old man has been arrested following a hit-and-run incident that killed a 5-year-old boy Tuesday night at the edge of Warren and Center Line.

According to Warren police, the man, from Detroit, was arrested Wednesday morning in connection with the hit-and-run.

Michigan passed new fireworks laws a few years back -- so let’s just brush up on what you need to know from LARA:

Michiganders who plan on setting off fireworks need to make sure they know which days are legal to do so in their local community. Michigan’s Fireworks Safety Act of 2011 (Public Act 256) was amended in December 2018, giving local government entities – villages, townships, and cities – the right to restrict the days and times for their residents to use consumer fireworks by enacting a local ordinance.

A criminal case has been dropped against a Detroit teacher who was charged in connection with the February 2020 drowning death of a 15-year-old student at Mumford High School.

A towing bill from Detroit’s Goch & Son’s Towing left the owner of GM Freight in shock.

“I think it’s highway robbery, literally,” said Adam McCloe. “Over $9,000 to get a truck out that was only towed seven miles is just ridiculous.”

The driver got caught in flood waters on Intestate 94 and Livernois Avenue early Saturday morning.

Florida authorities asked the federal government for an additional rescue team to comb the rubble of a collapsed condo tower, underscoring the strenuous nature of the open-ended search for survivors in an area prone to tropical weather.

The possibility that severe weather in coming days could further stretch Florida’s search and rescue resources prompted state officials to ask the federal government for the additional team, Kevin Guthrie of the Florida Division of Emergency Management said Tuesday. Already, intermittent bad weather has caused temporary delays in the search.

A 40-year-old DTE Energy worker has died after being electrocuted by a downed wire on Detroit’s west side, officials said.

The man was found in the 14600 block of Braile Street around 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon in the Brightmoor Neighborhood.

Metro Detroit weather forecast for June 30, 2021 -- 7 a.m. Update

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 894,433 as of Tuesday, including 19,744 deaths, state officials report.

Tuesday’s update includes a total of 173 new cases and 32 additional deaths, of which 27 deaths were identified during a review of records. On Monday, the state announced a total of 894,260 cases and 19,712 deaths.

Testing has been steady around 20,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate at 1.22% as of Tuesday. Hospitalizations have declined over the last several weeks, now near the lowest point since the start of the pandemic.

The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 122 on Tuesday. The 7-day death average was 12 on Tuesday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.2%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 9,100 on Tuesday.

Michigan has reported more than 8.9 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Tuesday, with 61.7% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 53.9% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

Here’s a look at more of the data: