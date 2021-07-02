Man faces charges of torture, kidnapping, sexual assault in connection with Detroit armed robbery

DETROIT – A Grosse Pointe man is facing multiple felony charges in connection with an armed robbery and sexual assault that happened in November 2020 in Detroit.

Original Story: Suspect flees scene after robbing Detroit dollar store, sexually assaulting employees

According to prosecutors, Detroit police officers were dispatched to a dollar store on Van Dyke Avenue and Eight Mile Road at about 9 p.m. on Nov. 30, 2020 in response to a 911 call. Authorities believe Antonio Lee Cotton, 34, entered the store as a customer, produced a handgun, robbed and sexually assaulted two employees and fled from the scene.

Cotton faces multiple felony charges, including two counts of torture, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of armed robbery, 11 counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, six counts of felonious assault, one count of felon in possession, and 24 counts of felony firearm.

He is expected to be arraigned Tuesday.

