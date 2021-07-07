Detroit police responding to barricaded situation on city’s west side

DETROIT – Police officers are dealing with a barricaded situation on Detroit’s west side.

According to authorities, two people have been shot -- a 24-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman -- near the intersection of Stoepel Street and McNichols Road, just west of Livernois Avenue. Police said the man has died from his injuries, but the woman is expected to survive.

Police said the suspect crashed a vehicle and fled on foot. A police dog tracked the suspect to a house in the area.

Residents are urged to avoid the area as police, social workers and negotiators work to end the barricaded situation.

Detroit police responding to a fatal shooting on July 7, 2021. (WDIV)