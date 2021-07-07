Cloudy icon
Local News

Detroit police seek suspect in fatal shooting, consider him ‘armed and dangerous’

Parrish Demone VanPelt believed to be involved in double-shooting

Dane Kelly
, Web Producer

Parrish Demone VanPelt
Parrish Demone VanPelt (WDIV)

DETROIT – Police are looking for a man wanted in connection with a double-shooting Wednesday in Detroit.

According to the Detroit Police Department, Parrish Demone VanPelt, 26, is believed to be involved in a homicide that occurred Wednesday near the intersection of Stoepel Street and McNichols Road, just west of Livernois Avenue.

The Detroit Police Department considers VanPelt armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to immediately call 911.

