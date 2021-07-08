Man faces murder charge in Troy road rage shooting of Detroit fire lieutenant

Terell Josey, 27, was charged with open murder, possession of a felony firearm and carrying a concealed weapon in the fatal shooting of a Detroit Fire Department lieutenant on July 5, 2021. Photo provided by the Troy Police Department.

TROY, Mich. – A Detroit man is facing several charges following the fatal shooting of a Detroit Fire Department lieutenant in Troy on Monday.

Terell Josey, 27, was charged Thursday with count of open murder, one count of possession of a felony firearm and one count of carrying a concealed weapon in the alleged road rage shooting that killed 55-year-old Lieutenant Frank Dombrowski.

According to Troy police, at around 9:44 p.m. on Monday, July 6, Dombrowski was shot in the parking lot of a Shell gas station at the corner of Rochester and East Wattles roads. Officials say that the shooting was triggered by a traffic dispute.

Authorities said Dombrowski was driving southbound on Rochester Road in a black Ford Crown Victoria after leaving his home in Rochester Hills. He reportedly got into a traffic altercation with the passengers of a white Jeep Cherokee in the area of Rochester Road and South Boulevard.

Police say the vehicles continued to engage with each other, then Dombrowski pulled into a Troy gas station and the Jeep followed. A woman was reportedly driving the Jeep, and Josey was in the passenger seat.

Police say the men then immediately got into a verbal altercation that escalated into a shooting. Gas station surveillance video reportedly captured Josey firing three shots at Dombrowski in the upper torso.

The female driver of the Jeep remained in the vehicle during the shooting, officials said.

Dombrowski was treated at the scene and then taken to the hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries.

Josey and the driver of the Jeep initially fled the scene, but turned themselves in to police early Tuesday morning. Josey was arraigned and denied bond on Thursday.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Troy Police Department at 248-524-3477.

Detroit Fire Department Commissioner Eric Jones said Dombrowski was a devoted firefighter who spent 29 years on the job winning awards that really showed his dedication to the position.

“This man was murdered and now a lot of broken hearts are left in the aftermath. He’s a disciplined man. He risked his life for strangers. He trained firefighters and he showed up every day without any complaints,” Jones said. “He received the Medal of Valor in 2018. Obviously you don’t do a job like this for 29-years without being incredibly disciplined.”

