Here are pictures, videos of large tanker truck fire on I-75 near Big Beaver Road

TROY, Mich. – Local 4 has received several videos and images of the large tanker truck fire on northbound I-75 near Big Beaver Road in Troy.
You can see the pictures and videos below.
BREAKER - NB75 & Big Beaver tanker truck on fire. pic.twitter.com/nNzw7DZCn1— Chuck Jackson (@NewsDeskChuck) July 12, 2021
From viewer Joseph:
Here’s another image from Matthew Cross:
Here’s video of the traffic backup from Greta Guest:
Video from viewer Sydney shows a close-up of the flames:
Here’s some video from above the fire: