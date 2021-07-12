Cloudy icon
71º

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Here are pictures, videos of large tanker truck fire on I-75 near Big Beaver Road

Large fire burning on I-75 near Big Beaver Road

Derick Hutchinson
, Senior Web Producer

Tags: 
Troy
,
Oakland County
,
Local
,
Tanker Truck
,
Tanker Fire
,
Fire
,
I-75
,
Northbound I-75
,
Big Beaver Road
,
I-75 Fire
,
Troy Fire
,
Big Beaver Road Fire
,
MDOT
,
Michigan Department Of Transportation
,
Rochester Road
Pictures of a tanker truck fire on I-75 near Big Beaver Road on July 12, 2021.
Pictures of a tanker truck fire on I-75 near Big Beaver Road on July 12, 2021.

TROY, Mich. – Local 4 has received several videos and images of the large tanker truck fire on northbound I-75 near Big Beaver Road in Troy.

Click here to read the full story.

You can see the pictures and videos below.

From viewer Joseph:

Tanker fire
Tanker fire
A tanker truck fire on I-75 near Big Beaver Road on July 12, 2021. (WDIV)

Here’s another image from Matthew Cross:

Flame from a tanker truck fire on I-75 near Big Beaver Road on July 12, 2021.

Here’s video of the traffic backup from Greta Guest:

Tanker
Tanker

Video from viewer Sydney shows a close-up of the flames:

Fire
Fire

Here’s some video from above the fire:

Fire
Fire

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: