Tanker truck catches fire on northbound I-75 in Troy

A tanker truck fire on I-75 near Big Beaver Road on July 12, 2021.

TROY, Mich. – A tanker truck caught fire Monday on northbound I-75 in Troy, officials said.

The large fire is burning in the northbound lanes near Big Beaver Road.

Southbound I-75 is closed at Crooks Road, and the northbound lanes are closed at Rochester Road, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. It’s not clear when either side of the freeway will reopen.

No additional details have been revealed.

BREAKER - NB75 & Big Beaver tanker truck on fire. pic.twitter.com/nNzw7DZCn1 — Chuck Jackson (@NewsDeskChuck) July 12, 2021

From viewer Joseph:

Tanker fire

A tanker truck fire on I-75 near Big Beaver Road on July 12, 2021. (WDIV)

Here’s video of the traffic backup from Greta Guest: