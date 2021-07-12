Cloudy icon
Local News

Tanker truck catches fire on northbound I-75 in Troy

Large fire burning on I-75 near Big Beaver Road

Derick Hutchinson
, Senior Web Producer

A tanker truck fire on I-75 near Big Beaver Road on July 12, 2021.
TROY, Mich. – A tanker truck caught fire Monday on northbound I-75 in Troy, officials said.

Click here to view several videos and photos of this fire.

The large fire is burning in the northbound lanes near Big Beaver Road.

Southbound I-75 is closed at Crooks Road, and the northbound lanes are closed at Rochester Road, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. It’s not clear when either side of the freeway will reopen.

No additional details have been revealed.

You can see videos and photos of the fire and smoke below.

From viewer Joseph:

A tanker truck fire on I-75 near Big Beaver Road on July 12, 2021. (WDIV)

Here’s video of the traffic backup from Greta Guest:

Tanker
Tanker

