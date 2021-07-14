Detroit police search for missing 76-year-old man who is legally blind

DETROIT – Police are searching for Norman Crawford, a 76-year-old blind man who was last seen Tuesday afternoon.

According to authorities, Crawford was last seen at about 3 p.m. on Glynn Court, just southwest of Rosa Parks Boulevard.

Police said he is legally blind and suffers from memory loss.

Norman Crawford Details Age 76 years old Height 5 feet, 5 inches Weight 140 pounds Clothing Last seen wearing a tan jacket, blue jean shirt, black cargo pants and black and white shoes

Anyone who has seen Norman Crawford or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1040.

