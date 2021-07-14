Mostly Cloudy icon
83º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Detroit police search for missing 76-year-old man who is legally blind

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Tags: Missing In Michigan, Missing, Missing Person, Detroit, Wayne County, Michigan, Detroit Police, Detroit Police Department, DPD, Michigan News, Local News, Local, News, Missing Man, Norman Crawford, Rosa Parks Boulevard, Glynn Court
Norman Crawford
Norman Crawford (WDIV)

DETROIT – Police are searching for Norman Crawford, a 76-year-old blind man who was last seen Tuesday afternoon.

According to authorities, Crawford was last seen at about 3 p.m. on Glynn Court, just southwest of Rosa Parks Boulevard.

Police said he is legally blind and suffers from memory loss.

Norman CrawfordDetails
Age76 years old
Height5 feet, 5 inches
Weight140 pounds
ClothingLast seen wearing a tan jacket, blue jean shirt, black cargo pants and black and white shoes

Anyone who has seen Norman Crawford or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1040.

MORE: Missing in Michigan -- missing persons reports

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Dane is a producer and media enthusiast. He previously worked freelance video production and writing jobs in Michigan, Georgia and Massachusetts. Dane graduated from the Specs Howard School of Media Arts.

email