Police investigate after shots fired into crowd on Detroit’s east side

Some in crowd run as shots are fired on Detroit's east side

DETROIT – Police are investigating a dangerous shooting that happened on Detroit’s east side near Eastburn Street and Rex Avenue.

Cell phone video shows the moment a fight at a large gathering turned into a dangerous shooting days ago.

“Then I heard one, two, three shots. That’s when I kinda ran into the house myself,” said a neighbor, who wished not to be named.

The neighbor said he saw the build up leading to the shooting from his front yard. He said the crowd followed the chaos instead of heading in the opposite direction.

“There had to be at least 30-40 individuals around here and I’d seen two people with guns,” he said.

Shell casings can still be found on the ground -- the result of an alleged altercation between several younger girls who didn’t live in the neighborhood. After shots are fired, some of the crowd scattered.

“Good thing nobody got hurt and that it didn’t go through a wall, hitting no baby or kid, anybody,” said neighbor Mike Mitchell. “I hope that something can start changing around here. We’ve got to stick together.”

No injuries have been reported.

