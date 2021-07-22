Prosecutors say Dearborn Heights man called 911, admitted to killing his mother

Preliminary hearing held for Dearborn Heights man accused of killing his mother

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – A 911 call, which the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office alleges is the voice of 45-year-old Aaron Akel, was played at Akel’s preliminary hearing on Wednesday.

The caller told dispatchers that they killed their mother by strangulation and asked for them to send police.

Akel was arrested and charged with her murder in May.

“It appeared there had been a struggle,” said Dearborn Heights police officer Jacob Esposito.

Esposito scene described the bedroom at the home on Pardee Avenue in Dearborn Heights where he found 73-year-old Ibtisam Field. He testified that it appeared she had been dead for some time.

“I noticed around her mouth dried blood, she had bruises on most of her body, her arms. She had a deep red ligature mark around her neck,” he said.

When asked if there was anything on her face that caught his attention, Esposito said “There was a plastic bag that was half on her face.”

Prosecutors read the medical examiner’s report, stating that Field suffered multiple bruises, abrasions and died from blunt force trauma and strangulation.

