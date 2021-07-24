Police: Suspect injured in shooting with Detroit officers after nearly striking unmarked vehicle

DETROIT – Police said a suspect was shot after opening fire on officers in Detroit.

Detroit police officers were involved in a shooting on Saturday (July 24) on Rowe Street, according to police.

Undercover officers assigned to the Violent Crime Reduction Initiative were investigating street racing in the area of East 7 Mile Road near Gruebner Avenue in an unmarked vehicle when they were nearly struck by another vehicle, police said.

The officers in the undercover vehicle followed the vehicle that nearly struck them and requested dispatch send out uniformed officers. Before a marked car arrived, the other vehicle stopped near a home on Rowe Street and police said the driver exited the vehicle with a gun.

Police said the undercover officers identified themselves as police and ordered the suspect to put the gun down. The suspect fired a shot and the officers returned fire, according to police.

The driver was transported to a nearby hospital by medics. When he was discharged from the hospital he was transported to the Detroit Detention Center for processing. No officers were injured.

Michigan State Police is investigating the incident. The officers have been placed on administrative leave while the investigation is underway.

Police said this is preliminary information and can change when the investigation is complete.

