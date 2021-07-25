Morning Briefing July 25, 2021: Homes and businesses in Metro Detroit damaged by severe storms, more than 126K DTE Energy customers still without power, police investigate suspected homicide in Sterling Heights

Local 4′s Mara MacDonald and Grant Hermes were live this morning with a look at the damage caused by the severe storms Saturday night. Hermes was in Armada, one of the areas hit hard by storms that moved through Southeast Michigan.

One business on Main Street in Armada no longer has a roof.

MacDonald was in Oakland County where a tornado might have also touched down in the region. The tornado sirens were activated in Oakland County around 8 p.m. Saturday when one was spotted over Clarkston heading east.

Watch

Local 4 News Today -- July 25, 2021

Storms moved through Southeast Michigan Saturday night, triggering multiple tornado warnings.

As of 7 a.m. on Sunday, more than 126,000 DTE Energy customers were still without power.

You can check the DTE outage map here.

Ad

Report an outage to DTE here. Report an outage to Consumers Energy here.

Police are investigating what they believe to be a homicide in Sterling Heights.

At 3 p.m. Saturday (July 24) officers were dispatched to the 43000 block of Charlemagne Avenue. When officers arrived they found a woman dead in what appears to be a homicide.

Police will not release the identity of the victim until the family is notified. An autopsy is scheduled.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sterling Heights Police Department at 586-446-2825.

Metro Detroit weather: 7/25/21

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 899,921 as of Friday, including 19,883 deaths, state officials report.

Ad

Friday’s update includes a total of 1,295 new cases and 21 additional deaths, seven of which are from a vital records review, over the past three days -- an average of about 431.6 cases and seven deaths per day. On Tuesday, the state announced a total of 898,626 cases and 19,862 deaths.

Testing has dropped to around 10,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate near 4% as of Friday. Hospitalizations were declining for several weeks until last week, with a slight uptick in inpatients was reported.

The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 332 on Friday, up from 273 on Friday. The 7-day death average was 5 on Tuesday, and remained 5 on Friday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.2%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 7,400 as of Tuesday.

Ad

Michigan has reported more than 9.2 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Wednesday, with 62.9% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 55.2% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

Michigan COVID: Here’s what to know July 25, 2021

Here’s a look at more of the data: