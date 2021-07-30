Speeding motorcyclist crashes on Lodge exit ramp; driver ejected into tree, police say

DETROIT – A motorcyclist who was speeding onto an exit ramp from the Lodge Freeway overnight crashed and was ejected into a tree, police said.

Troopers were called at 9:30 a.m. Friday to the Wyoming Avenue exit ramp from the southbound Lodge Freeway, Michigan State Police said. They believe the crash happened sometime overnight.

A motorcyclist was heading south on the freeway when he went onto the exit ramp but didn’t successfully negotiate the curve, according to officials.

State police said the man continued straight and went airborne, crashing into the side of the hill. Excessive speed was a factor, officials said.

The driver was thrown from his motorcycle into a tree, authorities said. He was not wearing a helmet, police said.

MSP has not revealed the man’s condition, but they called the crash “serious.”

The exit ramp was shut down for investigation.