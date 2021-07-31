Troy man charged in kidnapping of 5-week-old daughter in Richmond Township

RICHMOND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Troy man is charged after he is accused of kidnapping a 5-week-old baby girl Thursday morning in Richmond Township.

According to Michigan State Police, 42-year-old Nicholas Frost, who is the child’s biological father, was arraigned Friday on unlawful driving away of automobile, home invasion, unlawful imprisonment and child abandonment. Police said Frost received a $250,000 cash bond.

At about 7:10 p.m. on July 29, troopers were dispatched to a home in the 27000 block of Irwin Road in Richmond Township for a stolen vehicle complaint. Authorities also learned that the infant was missing.

Police said Frost allegedly crawled under the mother’s house and entered a crawl space before kidnapping the baby. Frost, who has no parental rights to the child, stole the mother’s vehicle and fled the scene, police said.

Troopers were in the process of issuing an Amber Alert when they were informed that the baby was found by Madison Heights police. Workers at a business in Madison Heights called police because they heard a child crying, authorities said.

Police said the baby was found in a car seat on the sidewalk. She was taken to a hospital for evaluation is reunited with her mother.

The vehicle was also recovered.

MSP was later notified that Frost was taken into custody by Troy police.