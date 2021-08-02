Trenton teen found safe 2 years after going missing

TRENTON, Mich. – A teenager has been found safely two years after leaving her Trenton home early one July morning, prompting a widespread investigation.

Amaria Hall, now 18 years old, disappeared from her Trenton home on King Road near Fort Street, where she lived with her mother April Hall, on July 7, 2019. Amaria Hall’s mother said she last saw her daughter at about 3 a.m. that day.

April Hall previously said that she believed her daughter met a boy online who groomed her for months before she disappeared. She was concerned that her daughter was a victim of human trafficking.

The teenager, who reportedly suffered from anxiety and depression when she disappeared at 16 years old, left home without her medications, igniting more concern among her family and authorities.

Trenton police say the two-year investigation included help from a number of law enforcement agencies, including the FBI and Michigan State Police. After one year of investigating, no evidence of human trafficking was found.

Police reportedly received hundreds of tips over the years and pursued many leads, including in Florida, Georgia and Minnesota.

Trenton police announced Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, that Amaria Hall has been found safe and is in good health. April Hall has reportedly been notified that her daughter is safe.

Out of privacy, officials are not releasing any additional details regarding Amaria Hall’s situation now that she is a legal adult. Police say the 18 year old has met with investigators with her attorney.

No other details have been provided.

