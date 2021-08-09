Church helps 11-year-old heal after Father’s Day shooting on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – Shocking surveillance video showed a gunman opening fire on a parked car in Detroit.

An 11-year-old was injured in the Father’s Day shooting. That little boy is now back home in Kentucky.

Local groups recently got together to help bring a smile on his face months after the shooting.

Those physical wounds inflicted on Damani Willis have healed, but the emotional trauma remains.

The boy, his dad and another man were all shot and the Kentucky family fears Willis may never recover

“My son was was hit in the chest three times and his dad’s leg was chopped in half and a friend was shot in the leg and arm,” said Alyshea Plummer, whose son is now afraid to go outside after the shooting.

Willis was in a Chevy Suburban when the gunman opened fire on Detroit’s west side.

The little boy is from Louisville and was visiting his dad when he was shot.

“He’s traumatized and to happen on Father’s Day and you’re going to visit your dad and this is what happened,” said Plummer.

Now back in Kentucky, Damani’s mother says her son is still afraid to go outside.

A local church and funeral home got together bringing Spider-Man and Princess Tiana to his front door.

“He’s excited, I like to see the smiles on their faces and they’re getting their faces painted having a good time,” said Plummer.

Anthony Oxendine, the Louisville funeral director, said he feels good about giving back to the community.

“I love this city and I love these people and I want to help these people,” said Oxendine.

The Willis family was grateful for a brief reprieve from the emotional trauma of the shooting. A violent, reckless act that Damani’s mother worries might leave her son with lifelong emotional scars.

“He didn’t have to get shot, had nothing to do with him. It was a random shooting, so speak up,” said Plummer.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.