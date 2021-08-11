Partly Cloudy icon
Lanes to reopen on I-75 in Troy where tanker truck caught fire

Tanker truck crashed, caught fire at Big Beaver Road on July 12

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

TROY, Mich. – Freeway lanes and ramps will reopen on a section of I-75 at Big Beaver Road in Troy by late afternoon Wednesday (Aug. 11) after a tanker truck fire damaged the area in July.

Crews have been working on repairs since July 12, when a tanker truck crashed and caught fire. The truck burned for hours as firefighters fought the flames.

Officials with the Michigan Department of Transportation said all lanes of the freeway and a portion of the median barrier wall were damaged during the incident.

According to MDOT, all southbound I-75 lanes will reopen at Big Beaver Road. Northbound I-75 will fully reopen except from 8 Mile Road to Wattles Road, where it will only have two lanes open.

All right-lane closures are still in place for slope repairs that are not related to the tanker crash and fire. The Rochester Road and Big Beaver ramps will also reopen.

During repairs, crews had both directions of I-75 reduces to one open lane. Crews also closed the entrance ramp at Rochester Road to northbound I-75 and the Big Beaver entrance ramps to southbound I-75.

