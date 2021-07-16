Repairs to I-75 where tanker truck caught fire will take 6 weeks, cost $1.5 million, MDOT estimates

TROY, Mich. – Repairs to the section of I-75 where a tanker truck caught fire this week will cost about $1.5 million and take six weeks, officials estimate.

The fire began around 1:15 p.m. Monday (July 12) in the northbound lanes of I-75 near Big Beaver Road in Troy.

Officials with the Michigan Department of Transportation said all lanes of the freeway and a portion of the median barrier wall were damaged during the crash and fire.

The damaged sections of pavement and the barrier will be rebuilt, and all costs from the response to the fire, the cleanup and the repairs will be submitted to the carrier’s insurance company, MDOT officials said.

These repairs are expected to be finished in six weeks, officials announced. That’s when both directions of the highway and all ramps will fully reopen.

Right now, I-75 traffic is limited to the right lane of each direction while crews rebuild the damaged left lanes and median wall. Then, crews will move to rebuild the right lanes.

The entrance ramps from 14 Mile and Rochester roads to northbound I-75 will remain closed, as will the entrance ramps from Crooks Road/Corporate Drive and Big Beaver Road to southbound I-75.