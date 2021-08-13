Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

Man killed, woman injured in shooting and crash on Detroit’s east side

Police say no information on suspect

DeJanay Booth, Web Producer

DETROIT – A 34-year-old man has died and 25-year-old woman was injured in a shooting and crash Thursday on Detroit’s east side.

Police said the victims were shot while in a car near Harding Street and East Warren Avenue.

The male victim then drove off before crashing in a fence at Saint Clair Street and Warren Avenue. He was pronounced dead and the woman was taken to a hospital and listed in stable condition.

Police said there is no information on a suspect or circumstances of the incident.

About the Author:

DeJanay Booth joined WDIV as a web producer in July 2020. She previously worked as a news reporter in New Mexico before moving back to Michigan.

