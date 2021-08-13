Man killed, woman injured in shooting and crash on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – A 34-year-old man has died and 25-year-old woman was injured in a shooting and crash Thursday on Detroit’s east side.
Police said the victims were shot while in a car near Harding Street and East Warren Avenue.
The male victim then drove off before crashing in a fence at Saint Clair Street and Warren Avenue. He was pronounced dead and the woman was taken to a hospital and listed in stable condition.
Police said there is no information on a suspect or circumstances of the incident.
